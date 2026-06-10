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Princess Diana’s secret letters about her married life with King Charles laid bare

Princess Diana letters reveal the intimate topics about her married life with King Charles

Princess Diana’s secret letters about her married life with King Charles laid bare
Princess Diana’s secret letters about her married life with King Charles laid bare

Princess Diana candid views on her marriage to King Charles have resurfaced through a collection of intimate letters, revealing a cheeky remark that offers fresh insight into their relationship.

Personal letters reveal that the then-Princess of Wales made light-hearted jokes about sex and antidepressants in exchanges with close friend Terence Stamp, offering a glimpse into their candid friendship.

In a 1991 letter, Diana referenced Prozac, while other correspondence included a humorous remark about sex during married life.

Thanking Terence for the "risotto" and a recent luncheon, Diana wrote: "Not many people would take the time and trouble to delve into such a complex situation…

"Three cheers for Prozac, not the American variety I hasten to add! Lots of love Terence and a huge thank you, from Diana x."

A month afterward, Diana wrote to thank Terence for lunch, adding a light-hearted comment about not having “Prozac withdrawals” so far.

Princess Diana’s secret letters about her married life with King Charles laid bare

Notably, the letters, owned by the late actor’s estate, will be auctioned by Bonhams on June 15 and are expected to sell for £1,500–£2,000.

Scripts, costumes, photographs and other personal items will also be offered.

To note, Diana and Charles became parents to Prince William and Prince Harry before the couple's separation and eventual divorce.

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