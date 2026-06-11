Prince Harry opens up after Meghan Markle's uncropped photo triggers backlash 

Prince Harry has broken his silence after his wife, Meghan Markle, sparked intense backlash over her new photo dump.
Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex was named in the inaugural Time 100 sports list due to his contributions in leading the Invictus Games.
Now, speaking about his new honour, Harry, 41, revealed how he takes on his mission in establishing the games while he also teased his plans.
"What we’ve managed to achieve through Invictus over the years is not only to give people their purpose and their meaning back, but give them their identity back," the Duke noted.
The estranged brother of Prince William continued, "One thing that we really celebrate at Invictus is not only do we change lives, but we save lives as well. That’s not based on anything other than the number of individuals that come up to me and say."
Among the British Royal Family, Prince Harry is the first one to feature in the Times 100 list for the first time.
This update came shortly after the Duke’s life partner, Meghan Markle, faced criticism for releasing an old photo of herself and her life partner.
Just a day before Harry’s honour, the Duchess of Sussex shared private moments of her life in the United States of America, dropping an image from 2017 showing herself and her husband embracing with their backs.
However, the date on the snapshot read, "March 31, 2017," with many fans believing she forgot to crop the wording out.