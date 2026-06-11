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Prince Michael of Kent spotted at rare public outing amid wife's health concerns

The late Queen's cousin was seen attending a prestigious ceremony at King's College London this week

Prince Michael of Kent spotted at rare public outing amid wifes health concerns
Prince Michael of Kent spotted at rare public outing amid wife's health concerns

Prince Michael of Kent has made a rare public appearance amid rising concerns for the health of his wife, Princess Michael of Kent.

It reported earlier this year that the princess suffered a stroke, which left her bedridden.

The late Queen's cousin attended a ceremony at King's College London this week, where he presented the Anglo-Hellenic League's prestigious Runciman Award to writer Julian Hoffman for his book Lifelines: Searching for Home in the Mountains of Greece.

The outing was a rare occurrence for the 83-year-old royal and came months after it was reported that the princess, whose real name is Marie Christine von Reibnitz, had suffered serious health setbacks.


It followed a difficult period during which she underwent heart surgery and suffered injuries after falling at Kensington Palace.

During the prestigious event, the prince presented the £10,000 Runciman Award to Julian Hoffman for his acclaimed work.

The book, a blend of memoir and nature writing, explores life in the remote Prespa region of northern Greece, where the borders of Greece, Albania and North Macedonia meet.

Accepting the award, Hoffman said the book had been in the works for nearly 25 years and reflected the life he and his wife had built after leaving London for northern Greece.

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