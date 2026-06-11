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Prince Harry’s visit to UK confirms amid renewed focus on security arrangements

Prince Harry is set to travel from California to the UK next month

Prince Harry’s Vvsit to UK confirms amid renewed focus on security arrangements
Prince Harry’s Vvsit to UK confirms amid renewed focus on security arrangements

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK next month as ministers announce a £26 million pledge, with his upcoming visit drawing renewed attention amid ongoing royal and public funding discussions.

Despite tensions within the Royal Family, the King has publicly shown support for the veterans’ competition.

A friend of the monarch stated, "Like the rest of the Royal Family, His Majesty believes that Invictus is a very worthy cause.”

“He hopes that the Games will be a big success for Birmingham next year and is aware that a lot of taxpayers' money has been spent on it."

The Games will receive major public backing, with the Government allocating as much as £26 million through the Office for Veterans’ Affairs.

Birmingham will host the Games next year for the first time since 2014, with major public funding highlighting the event’s importance to wounded and injured veterans.

The security setup for the duke’s trip will reflect arrangements from last September, with protection restricted to Invictus duties.

A source explained: "When Harry came last September, he was granted police protection at certain times, such as when he attended the WellChild Awards. That will be the same this time for his Invictus events."

The decision reflects the outcome of Harry’s legal fight, which failed to reinstate his security status in Britain.

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