Katy Perry set to debut never-heard song at 2026 FIFA World Cup LA opening

Katy Perry has planned major surprises for her upcoming anticipated performance.
The 143 singer is set to deliver an electrifying performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, on Friday, June 12.
At the event, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker will thrill the crowd with a never-heard song and a special guest she is set to share the stage with.
Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this week at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her new concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris, the American songstress teased that her set list for the World Cup performance will include a track she has never performed live ever before.
"It's very fitting for the ceremonial song that I get to sing. And it's not new," she further teased. "It's off of one of my records, and I'm very excited to perform it,” she said.
Moreover, Perry took to Instagram on Thursday, June 11, to unveils a special guest, who will join her on stage during the performance.
The post featured a clip showing Tius – a 10-year-old vocalist from Norway who collaborated with Katy Perry on her track Wonder from her sixth studio album, 143 – joining the singer at the empty stadium days ahead of the performance.
In the video, the Prism singer added Tius’ lyrics from the song, with a text reading, “That little voice you’re listening to right now is Tius.”
She revealed, “Tius recorded this part on ‘Wonder’ when he was 5 years old in 2021, I heard his vocals in 2023 and was inspired to write the verses for ‘Wonder’ and added it to my sixth album. Tius is 10 now and flew all the way to LA from Norway to sing this song with me on Friday at the World Cup.”
The updates sparked a frenzy among fans who expressed their anticipation for Katy Perry’s upcoming FIFA World Cup performance.