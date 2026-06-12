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Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour

The British Royal Family is set to mark Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, June 13

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to play a “hugely important” role in this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, according to reports.

The three children of William and Kate have remained a regular feature of the June parade, with royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo calling their presence a “hugely important” symbol of the monarchy’s public connection.

"The nation's bond with the Royal Family starts when they first see the royal baby, they see their first day at school," he told GB News, before adding, "They see them behaving or misbehaving at grand royal events.”

Rafe shared, "That's where you actually get that emotional connection between the population and members of the Royal Family, because we essentially see them grow up through every stage of life.”

He noted, "And so, seeing the young royals, particularly playing around on things like Trooping the Colour, or at any other event, is very important for the nation."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour

Rafe said it is important for George, Charlotte and Louis to be introduced to royal ritual, continuity and duty, adding that growing up in the public eye helps prepare them for their future roles and gives them a “living classroom” in royal life.

He added that the experience will teach the young royals about the long-standing connection between the Army and the Crown.

To note, Prince George made his first Trooping the Colour balcony appearance at just 23 months old during the late Queen’s Official Birthday celebrations, followed by Princess Charlotte of Wales in 2016 and Prince Louis of Wales in 2019, after which balcony appearances were limited to working royals only.

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