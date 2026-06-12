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Katrina Kaif eyes big-screen return amid 'Chandni Bar 2' rumours

The 'Don 3' starlet could be making a return to the big screen after announcing her first pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in 2025

Katrina Kaif eyes big-screen return amid Chandni Bar 2 rumours
Katrina Kaif eyes big-screen return amid 'Chandni Bar 2' rumours

Katrina Kaif is said to be making her return to the big screen with Chandni Bar 2, following a break after maternity.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Don 3 starlet could be making a return to the big screen, with reports suggesting she may star in Chandni Bar 2, the sequel to the 2001 hit.

Her most recent big-screen outing was Merry Christmas (December 2024), though she remains widely popular among audiences despite limited appearances.

According to Ormax Media’s 2025 Stars India Loves list, she remained in the Top 5 female Hindi film stars alongside Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

She later stepped away from work after announcing her first pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in September 2025, with fans now awaiting her next project.

According to Filmfare, Katrina could appear in Chandni Bar 2, with Ajay Bahl expected to direct the project.

The insider is expected to join the cast, with Tabu also rumoured to be involved, pending official confirmation.


This is not the first comeback-related report about Katrina, as India Today previously suggested she is exploring OTT opportunities and reviewing scripts.

However, those claims were later denied by an insider noting, “There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification.”

Chandni Bar 2 is currently the only reported project linked to Katrina Kaif, pending official announcement.

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