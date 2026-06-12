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Royal Family shuts out Andrew from private event in shocking move: Here's why

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor snubbed again after Royal Family sidelines ex-duke from prestigious event

Royal Family shuts out Andrew from private event in shocking move: Heres why
Royal Family shuts out Andrew from private event in shocking move: Here's why 

The entire British royal clan has sidelined Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the upcoming royal event.

For those unaware, one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s closest confidantes and bridesmaids, Lady Pamela Hicks, passed away at the age of 95 earlier this week.

However, now a new chatter has surrounded the Buckingham Palace about whether the disgraced member of the royal family will join the upcoming funeral ceremony of the deceased confidante.

Insiders close to Radaronline.com revealed that Prince William, Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and no one from the royal clan has agreed to invite the former Duke of York to a prestigious ceremony.

Furthermore, the tipster claimed that one of the royal members suggested that if Andrew joined the ceremony, it would ultimately become controversial, in the wake of his bad deeds, the former prince has the potential to grab attention.

"There is genuine uncertainty about whether Andrew should attend. Nobody wants a family funeral overshadowed by controversy, and there is concern that his presence could become the dominant story rather than a celebration of Lady Pamela’s life," the source noted.

An insider continued, "The feeling among some relatives is that this should be a dignified family occasion. Any decision regarding Andrew will inevitably attract attention, which is why guidance from the Palace is said to be under consideration." 

As of now, neither King Charles III nor Andrew’s camp have issued any public statement regarding his possible appearance at the funeral. 

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