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  • 4 hours ago
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Meghan Markle debuts redhead baby in surprise snap, makes blunt Prince Harry confession

The Duchess of Sussex surprises by debuting heartwarming snap cradling adorable red-haired baby

  • By Sidra Khan
  • 4 hours ago
Meghan Markle debuts redhead baby in surprise snap, makes blunt Prince Harry confession
Meghan Markle debuts redhead baby in surprise snap, makes blunt Prince Harry confession

Meghan Markle loves a “redhead” and she doesn’t shy away from admitting it.

The Duchess of Sussex surprised fans on Friday, June 12, by debuting a heartwarming snap with a redhead baby on her official Instagram Stories, along with a cheeky confession about Prince Harry.

In the photo, the As Ever founder can be seen smiling widely as she cradled her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen’s 11-month-old infant son, Jack Oliver.

Alongside a glimpse of herself lovingly holding the baby boy in her arms and kissing him on the head, the mother of two make a cheeky statement, writing, “We know I love a redhead.”

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

And before any possible rumors about her husband could start, the Duchess quickly cleared the air with a blunt confession, “And let me stop you before they start. no it’s not his baby.”

Although Meghan Markle did not directly named Prince Harry in the post, the context makes the implication clear, especially with the reference to red hair.

The Story was reposted by McKee Zajfen to her profile, who laughed hard on Meghan’s remark, writing, “Hahahahahhahahahahah.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, are parents to two children – seven-year-old son Prince Archie and five-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

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