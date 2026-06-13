News
Make us preferred on Google
News

King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move

Princess Diana wedding dress designer emotionally reacts after receiving prestigious honour from King Charles

King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move
King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move

Fashion designer David Emanuel, who designed Prince Harry and William’s late mother’s wedding dress back in 1981 has been recognized in the King's Birthday Honours list.

David – who is also a cancer-survivor, made it to the King’s MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) list in recognition to his work for a leading charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.

While expressing his thoughts on this special honour from the British monarch, the 73-year-old designer praised Diana, noting, “She was just extraordinary, that one dress has put me on the world map. It's incredible.”

"She was so kind. As beautiful as she was outside, she was inside as well," he added.

The Say Yes To The Dress UK host and his wife designed Diana’s wedding gown which created waves worldwide at the time.

David was diagnosed with a prostate cancer about 12 years ago and was being treated at Macmillan.

During his treatment, David was asked if he would be their ambassador, to which the designer agrred realizing that "men in particular are very bad about talking about conditions and illnesses."


Princess Diana's wedding with then-the Prince of Wales came to a painful end in 1996, just one year before her tragic death in a car accident in Paris.

Meghan Markle debuts redhead baby in surprise snap, makes blunt Prince Harry confession
Meghan Markle debuts redhead baby in surprise snap, makes blunt Prince Harry confession
King Charles issues emotional statement after devastating loss: 'Greatly saddened'
King Charles issues emotional statement after devastating loss: 'Greatly saddened'
Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London
Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London
Royal Family shuts out Andrew from private event in shocking move: Here's why
Royal Family shuts out Andrew from private event in shocking move: Here's why
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colours 2026: Key timings & events of King Charles’ grand birthday bash revealed
Trooping the Colours 2026: Key timings & events of King Charles’ grand birthday bash revealed
Princess Anne’s upcoming Asia tour hit with huge blow after tragic royal death
Princess Anne’s upcoming Asia tour hit with huge blow after tragic royal death
Royal Family announces devastating death of Princess in heartbreaking statement
Royal Family announces devastating death of Princess in heartbreaking statement
Prince William receives special honour by volunteer organisation during Norfolk visit
Prince William receives special honour by volunteer organisation during Norfolk visit
Buckingham Palace shares update after Prince Harry confirms UK visit
Buckingham Palace shares update after Prince Harry confirms UK visit
Prince William makes heartfelt Norfolk visit to highlight rural mental health challenges
Prince William makes heartfelt Norfolk visit to highlight rural mental health challenges
Prince Harry’s visit to UK confirms amid renewed focus on security arrangements
Prince Harry’s visit to UK confirms amid renewed focus on security arrangements

Popular News

David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event

David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
an hour ago
Dutch court artist compensated after far-right party alters drawing with AI

Dutch court artist compensated after far-right party alters drawing with AI
2 hours ago
King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move

King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move
3 hours ago