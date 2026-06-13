King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move

Fashion designer David Emanuel, who designed Prince Harry and William’s late mother’s wedding dress back in 1981 has been recognized in the King's Birthday Honours list.
David – who is also a cancer-survivor, made it to the King’s MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) list in recognition to his work for a leading charity, Macmillan Cancer Support.
While expressing his thoughts on this special honour from the British monarch, the 73-year-old designer praised Diana, noting, “She was just extraordinary, that one dress has put me on the world map. It's incredible.”
"She was so kind. As beautiful as she was outside, she was inside as well," he added.
The Say Yes To The Dress UK host and his wife designed Diana’s wedding gown which created waves worldwide at the time.
David was diagnosed with a prostate cancer about 12 years ago and was being treated at Macmillan.
During his treatment, David was asked if he would be their ambassador, to which the designer agrred realizing that "men in particular are very bad about talking about conditions and illnesses."
Princess Diana's wedding with then-the Prince of Wales came to a painful end in 1996, just one year before her tragic death in a car accident in Paris.