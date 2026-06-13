Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ falls flat in shocking box office debut

While patriotic movies have been receiving great response lately, Kangana Ranaut’s new film fell flat at the Indian box office.
Released on Friday, June 12, alongside Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga and Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata failed to attract audience to the theatres on its opening day.
According to Hindustan Times’ Saturday, June 13 report, the Manoj Tapadia-directed thriller film faced stiff competition at the box office, and despite receiving positive reviews, it struggled to bring in strong collection figures into box office earnings.
On Day 1, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata grossed ₹1 crore net in India from 2181 shows, reported Sacnilk.
In comparison to the actress’s 2025 film Emergency, which had collected ₹2.50 crore on its opening day, her 2026 movie has under-performed.
Running alongside Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in cinemas, Main Vaapas Aaunga managed to collect ₹1.15 crore, while Bajpayee’s Governor saw an even weak opening by earning ₹90 lakh only.
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata plot:
As per IMDb, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata “Follows hospital workers who keep 400 people alive inside Cama Hospital while armed assailants strike the city during terror attacks in India.”
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata cast:
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata stars Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey, Prasad Oak, and Javed King.