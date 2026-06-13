Prince William picks fight with Queen Camilla for Peter Phillips: Here's why

Prince William reportedly intervened after his step mom, Queen Camilla made a controvercial move against Peter Phillips' wife Harriet Sperling.
Princess Anne's son and the NHS nurse tied the knot in an intimate wedding affair on June 6, however, just days before their nuptials, Camilla "blocked" Peter's wife from wearing a royal tiara.
According to the sources, Harriet saved the occasion from any unpleasantness by opting for tiara owned by the Pragnell Family.
However, Camilla's move did prompt very strong reaction from the future king - who is pretty close to The Princess Royal's son.
"William was furious with Camilla for effectively blocking Harriet and Peter from access to the royals’ jewellery collection," a source told Closer.
"He wanted them to have that option but Camilla flat-out objected, which was a huge and heated talking point in the build-up to the wedding and everyone was pretty shocked to see William and Camilla get into it like that," they added.
The insider went on to share, "It was a lovely wedding and everyone did their best to keep the focus on Peter and Harriet, but you could cut the tension between William and Camilla with a knife."
The source further claimed that William "has a very close relationship with Peter, he counts him as a loyal ally and someone deserving full respect."
"He’s unhappy that Camilla would insert herself and try to stir up trouble on his wedding day just to show off her power," they added.
The tipster explaind that the Prince of Wales Camilla "should not be the one deciding who has access to these heirlooms, he feels that should be up to the King, or if he’s not up for it then the first in line to the throne."