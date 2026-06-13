News
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Prince William picks fight with Queen Camilla for Peter Phillips: Here's why

Prince William had a 'feud' with Queen Camilla just days before Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling wedding

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Prince William picks fight with Queen Camilla for Peter Phillips: Heres why

Prince William reportedly intervened after his step mom, Queen Camilla made a controvercial move against Peter Phillips' wife Harriet Sperling.

Princess Anne's son and the NHS nurse tied the knot in an intimate wedding affair on June 6, however, just days before their nuptials, Camilla "blocked" Peter's wife from wearing a royal tiara.

According to the sources, Harriet saved the occasion from any unpleasantness by opting for tiara owned by the Pragnell Family.

However, Camilla's move did prompt very strong reaction from the future king - who is pretty close to The Princess Royal's son.

"William was furious with Camilla for effectively blocking Harriet and Peter from access to the royals’ jewellery collection," a source told Closer.

"He wanted them to have that option but Camilla flat-out objected, which was a huge and heated talking point in the build-up to the wedding and everyone was pretty shocked to see William and Camilla get into it like that," they added.

The insider went on to share, "It was a lovely wedding and everyone did their best to keep the focus on Peter and Harriet, but you could cut the tension between William and Camilla with a knife."

The source further claimed that William "has a very close relationship with Peter, he counts him as a loyal ally and someone deserving full respect."

"He’s unhappy that Camilla would insert herself and try to stir up trouble on his wedding day just to show off her power," they added.

The tipster explaind that the Prince of Wales Camilla "should not be the one deciding who has access to these heirlooms, he feels that should be up to the King, or if he’s not up for it then the first in line to the throne."

Buckingham Palace shares fascinating Trooping the Colour facts just before event: Watch
Buckingham Palace shares fascinating Trooping the Colour facts just before event: Watch
Princess Diana’s former aide makes big confession on King Charles cancer
Princess Diana’s former aide makes big confession on King Charles cancer
King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move
King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move
Meghan Markle debuts redhead baby in surprise snap, makes blunt Prince Harry confession
Meghan Markle debuts redhead baby in surprise snap, makes blunt Prince Harry confession
King Charles issues emotional statement after devastating loss: 'Greatly saddened'
King Charles issues emotional statement after devastating loss: 'Greatly saddened'
Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London
Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London
Royal Family shuts out Andrew from private event in shocking move: Here's why
Royal Family shuts out Andrew from private event in shocking move: Here's why
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colour 2026: Key timings & events of King Charles’ grand birthday bash revealed
Trooping the Colour 2026: Key timings & events of King Charles’ grand birthday bash revealed
Princess Anne’s upcoming Asia tour hit with huge blow after tragic royal death
Princess Anne’s upcoming Asia tour hit with huge blow after tragic royal death
Royal Family announces devastating death of Princess in heartbreaking statement
Royal Family announces devastating death of Princess in heartbreaking statement
Prince William receives special honour by volunteer organisation during Norfolk visit
Prince William receives special honour by volunteer organisation during Norfolk visit

Popular News

Popular Tex-Mex chain ends New Jersey run after 44 years

Popular Tex-Mex chain ends New Jersey run after 44 years

58 minutes ago
Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after 'towel' drama

Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after 'towel' drama
3 hours ago
David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event

David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
5 hours ago