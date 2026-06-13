Queen Camilla forces King Charles for 'serious' talks with William after heirlooms row

Queen Camilla turns to King Charles with huge demand after fresh row with Prince William.
As per a new bombshell report, Peter Phillips wedding to Harrier Sperling came over the heels of an intense behind the walls feud between William and his step mother.
According to the inside sources, Camilla blocked Princess Anne's new daughter-in-law from wearing a Royal tiara, denying Peter any access to the collection of heirlooms.
Although, Harriet tactfully led the situation slide by opting for a non-royal headpiece on her big day, the Prince of Wales strongly challenged Camilla's decision given his close bond with his cousin.
Per the insider, "William wanted them to have that (tiara) option but Camilla flat-out objected, which was a huge and heated talking point in the build-up to the wedding."
Sources close to Camilla are claiming that she is again "furious " over William’s desire to overrule this" due to his close connection with Peter and "purposely undermining her and breaking protocol."
She is "now encouraging Charles to talk to William, who she believes is already ‘acting’ like the monarch before his time," claimed the insider.
Per the source, Camilla believes that "William needs to be taken down a peg and should not be challenging her authority the way he did."
"In her view he needs a serious talking to from his father. She believes he’s far too eager to start calling the shots before his time," added the insider.