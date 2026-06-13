News
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Queen Camilla forces King Charles for 'serious' talks with William after heirlooms row

Prince William sparks Queen Camilla's anger after bluntly opposing her big decision

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Queen Camilla forces King Charles for serious talks with William after heirlooms row
Queen Camilla forces King Charles for 'serious' talks with William after heirlooms row

Queen Camilla turns to King Charles with huge demand after fresh row with Prince William.

As per a new bombshell report, Peter Phillips wedding to Harrier Sperling came over the heels of an intense behind the walls feud between William and his step mother.

According to the inside sources, Camilla blocked Princess Anne's new daughter-in-law from wearing a Royal tiara, denying Peter any access to the collection of heirlooms.

Although, Harriet tactfully led the situation slide by opting for a non-royal headpiece on her big day, the Prince of Wales strongly challenged Camilla's decision given his close bond with his cousin.

Per the insider, "William wanted them to have that (tiara) option but Camilla flat-out objected, which was a huge and heated talking point in the build-up to the wedding."

Sources close to Camilla are claiming that she is again "furious " over William’s desire to overrule this" due to his close connection with Peter and "purposely undermining her and breaking protocol."

She is "now encouraging Charles to talk to William, who she believes is already ‘acting’ like the monarch before his time," claimed the insider.

Per the source, Camilla believes that "William needs to be taken down a peg and should not be challenging her authority the way he did."

"In her view he needs a serious talking to from his father. She believes he’s far too eager to start calling the shots before his time," added the insider.

Prince Harry releases surprise video message during Trooping the Colour 2026
Prince Harry releases surprise video message during Trooping the Colour 2026
Prince William returns to 2026 Trooping the Colour in surprisingly different role
Prince William returns to 2026 Trooping the Colour in surprisingly different role
King Charles join royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour 2026
King Charles join royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour 2026
Prince William picks fight with Queen Camilla for Peter Phillips: Here's why
Prince William picks fight with Queen Camilla for Peter Phillips: Here's why
Buckingham Palace shares fascinating Trooping the Colour facts just before event: Watch
Buckingham Palace shares fascinating Trooping the Colour facts just before event: Watch
Princess Diana’s former aide makes big confession on King Charles cancer
Princess Diana’s former aide makes big confession on King Charles cancer
King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move
King Charles honours Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer in surprise move
Meghan Markle debuts redhead baby in surprise snap, makes blunt Prince Harry confession
Meghan Markle debuts redhead baby in surprise snap, makes blunt Prince Harry confession
King Charles issues emotional statement after devastating loss: 'Greatly saddened'
King Charles issues emotional statement after devastating loss: 'Greatly saddened'
Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London
Prince William to host and attend major climate events in London
Royal Family shuts out Andrew from private event in shocking move: Here's why
Royal Family shuts out Andrew from private event in shocking move: Here's why
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis set for key role at Trooping the Colour

Popular News

World Cup 2026: Brazil hit with Neymar setback ahead of opener against Morocco

World Cup 2026: Brazil hit with Neymar setback ahead of opener against Morocco

32 minutes ago
Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning

Rod Stewart abruptly calls off California show after urgent health warning
56 minutes ago
Prince Harry releases surprise video message during Trooping the Colour 2026

Prince Harry releases surprise video message during Trooping the Colour 2026
an hour ago