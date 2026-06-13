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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt son snubbed his father on his certificate

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox has reportedly dropped his father’s last name from his diploma, just weeks before turning 18.

According to Page Six, the teenager used the name “Knox Jolie” on his certificate after graduating from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles earlier this month.

A second source exclusively told the outlet that The Maleficent starlet “seems quite pleased with herself about the total success of her long-standing, intense, deliberate effort to alienate her children from their father.”

“It’s so sad for the entire family that she would use the same weapon of the name change over and over for any other purpose other than to hurt their father,” the insider continued, befor adding, “This was her goal and she succeeded.”

A third source exclusively shared, “Angelina participated in years of family therapy with Brad and the children for everyone to try to heal after the events that led her to file for divorce.”

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt family rift back in spotlight as Knox changes name

“If he isn’t close to the kids, it’s because of the harm that was done,” the insider added.

They mentioned, “He wasn’t honest about his actions, and it affected the trust between them. It’s been very hard for the kids. No one knows, except them, how bad it has been.”

The source continued, “The children are now adults and make their own decisions, which deserve respect. If they choose to distance themselves from him, it comes from that pain and harm. It’s really horrible that he has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?”

Notably, Knox also made headlines after swearing during his graduation speech in front of classmates and their families before his Muay Thai showdown.

Knox’s move follows similar steps by his siblings. Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt recently filed to use “Zahara Jolie,” while Shiloh Jolie legally removed “Pitt” after turning 18, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt also filed to drop the surname.

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