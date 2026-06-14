News
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Saif Ali Khan takes subtle dig at Ranveer Singh, praises Farhan Akhtar's direction

The 'Race' actor showers praise on Farhan Akhtar amid Ranveer Singh's 'Don 3' controversy

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan takes subtle dig at Ranveer Singh, praises Farhan Akhtars direction
Saif Ali Khan takes subtle dig at Ranveer Singh, praises Farhan Akhtar's direction 

After Aamir Khan tried to resolve the conflict between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan shared his stance on the emerging controversy. 

Speaking with Variety India, the Hum Tum actor described his experience working alongside the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star in the classic film, Dil Chahta Hai.

The 2001 film, directed by Farhan, earned praise from Saif, calling the journey an "absolute blast."

"I think it was the first time we had seen such efficient Ads. They estimated a 105-day shoot after reading the script, and we wrapped on the 105th day," the Race actor noted.

He continued explaining how fun it was to shoot in Goa alongside the young cast, "eating, drinking, and partying all night while still showing up on set fully ready to work the next morning." 

This remark appeared to be a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh, who abruptly exited Farhan Akhtar's new film Don 3.

Saif showed support by recalling Dil Chahta Hai's unseen moments with the director and producer. 

For those unaware, Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have been involved in a controversy that centres on the Dhurandhar actor's abrupt exit from the highly anticipated film, Don 3.

Producers of Excel Entertainment claimed his last-minute departure caused around 45 crores Indian rupees in pre-production losses, leading to a temporary non-cooperation directive against Ranveer by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). 

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor react to Salman Khan’s new hairstyle
Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor react to Salman Khan’s new hairstyle
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ falls flat in shocking box office debut
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ falls flat in shocking box office debut
Katrina Kaif eyes big-screen return amid 'Chandni Bar 2' rumours
Katrina Kaif eyes big-screen return amid 'Chandni Bar 2' rumours
Salman Khan vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights
Salman Khan vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor takes legal stand to protect his personality rights
Shahid Kapoor strongly reacts to negative PR against Alia Bhatt amid 'Cocktail 2' buzz
Shahid Kapoor strongly reacts to negative PR against Alia Bhatt amid 'Cocktail 2' buzz
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on retirement rumours: 'I think it’s better that I...'
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on retirement rumours: 'I think it’s better that I...'
Hrithik Roshan’s big career move sparks Hollywood project rumours
Hrithik Roshan’s big career move sparks Hollywood project rumours
Indian singer targeted by gang for being 'close to Salman Khan'
Indian singer targeted by gang for being 'close to Salman Khan'
Priyanka Chopra calls Madhuri Dixit ‘my Queen’ in major shoutout for ‘Maa Behen’
Priyanka Chopra calls Madhuri Dixit ‘my Queen’ in major shoutout for ‘Maa Behen’
‘Alpha’ teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor stunned by Alia Bhatt’s intense role
‘Alpha’ teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor stunned by Alia Bhatt’s intense role
Varun Dhawan on trolling over ‘Border 2’: ‘Arjun Kapoor got happy’
Varun Dhawan on trolling over ‘Border 2’: ‘Arjun Kapoor got happy’
'Alpha' teaser out: Alia Bhatt goes full action mode in spy film
'Alpha' teaser out: Alia Bhatt goes full action mode in spy film

Popular News

King Charles shares special message after Trooping the Colour event

King Charles shares special message after Trooping the Colour event
2 hours ago
Here's why Harper Beckham’s visit to Brooklyn’s LA mansion ended so quickly

Here's why Harper Beckham’s visit to Brooklyn’s LA mansion ended so quickly
3 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor react to Salman Khan’s new hairstyle

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor react to Salman Khan’s new hairstyle
3 hours ago