Saif Ali Khan takes subtle dig at Ranveer Singh, praises Farhan Akhtar's direction 

After Aamir Khan tried to resolve the conflict between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan shared his stance on the emerging controversy.
Speaking with Variety India, the Hum Tum actor described his experience working alongside the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star in the classic film, Dil Chahta Hai.
The 2001 film, directed by Farhan, earned praise from Saif, calling the journey an "absolute blast."
"I think it was the first time we had seen such efficient Ads. They estimated a 105-day shoot after reading the script, and we wrapped on the 105th day," the Race actor noted.
He continued explaining how fun it was to shoot in Goa alongside the young cast, "eating, drinking, and partying all night while still showing up on set fully ready to work the next morning."
This remark appeared to be a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh, who abruptly exited Farhan Akhtar's new film Don 3.
Saif showed support by recalling Dil Chahta Hai's unseen moments with the director and producer.
For those unaware, Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar have been involved in a controversy that centres on the Dhurandhar actor's abrupt exit from the highly anticipated film, Don 3.
Producers of Excel Entertainment claimed his last-minute departure caused around 45 crores Indian rupees in pre-production losses, leading to a temporary non-cooperation directive against Ranveer by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).