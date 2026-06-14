Apple iPhone 18 series release date emerges following WWDC 2026

Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote has offered strong clues regarding the expected release time for the highly anticipated iPhone 18 series, including the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s rumored first foldable iPhone.
The Cupertino-based tech giant launched the first developer beta of iOS 27 following the WWDC keynote on June 8, after the similar schedule used for iOS 26 last year.
Notably, Apple confirmed the public release of iOS 27 will occur in July, suggesting that its annual iPhone release schedule is due sooner.
Based on Apple’s typical release pattern, several industry analysts expect the company to hold its next major product event in the second week of September.
Since Labor Day falls on September 7, Apple is unlikely to host an event the following day. As a result, Wednesday, September 9, is highly likely to be the major event day, which the company has been choosing for two years.
If that schedule holds, pre-orders for the new devices are likely to start on Friday, September 11.
It is important to note that Apple has yet to officially confirm the release date, the WWDC timeline strongly suggests the iPhone 18 series remains on course for a September debut.