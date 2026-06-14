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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
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Who Is Jen Hamilton’s husband? Influencer hints at divorce in emotional video

Jen Hamilton sparks divorce rumors from husband Brian Hamilton after 14 years with crying video

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
Jen Hamilton sparks divorce rumors from husband Brian Hamilton after 14 years with crying video
Jen Hamilton sparks divorce rumors from husband Brian Hamilton after 14 years with crying video

Influencer Jen Hamilton is receiving support from her millions of followers amid her rumored divorce from her husband, Brian Hamilton.

According to Parade, Jen hinted at a split from her husband of nearly 14 years in a heartbreaking social media post on Saturday, June 14.

she shared alongside a video of herself crying, “Day 1: absolutely devastated. Please don’t try to reach out to anybody on my behalf. That would make everything so much worse for me,” she shared alongside a video of herself crying. Please just let me grieve. My heart is absolutely shattered. ‘He broke my heart but I still love him with all the pieces.’”

The labor and delivery nurse responded to one fan’s comment about divorce, writing, “I’ve just never been enough for him.”

While the mother of two, who shares sons Ellis and Luke with her husband, has not commented further on a split, fans are sending their love to the Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth author.

Who is Jen Hamilton’s husband?

Jen has previously opened up about meeting Brian while working together as counselors at a summer camp for terminally and chronically ill children in North Carolina.

The pair began dating after learning that they both attended Liberty University.

Jen was five months pregnant with the couple’s first child when they tied the knot in August 2012.

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