Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s graduation, reunites with ex Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady reunited with his ex, Bridget Moynahan, to celebrate “one of the proudest days” of his life.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared a series of photos on Instagram to share his son Jack's latest milestone.
The NFL legend in his post revealed that his 18-year-old graduated from high school graduation.
The graduation carousel included a picture of Brady and Moynahan who reunited to celebrate their son’s big day.
The former couple could be seen smiling as they stood on either side of their son, whom they welcomed in 2007, People reported.
The 48-year-old wrote, “One of the proudest days of my life, watching Jack walk across the stage, and graduate into the next chapter of what’s already an impressive life. You are an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend amongst many other things.”
“What makes me happiest is knowing who you are when no one is watching. The way you show up for your friends. The way you check on people having a hard day. The love you give our family, and the fact that you still let me win in 1v1 every once in a while,” he continued.
Jack wore a maroon cap and gown and proudly held up his diploma. The NFL player sported a blue suit for the occasion, while the Blue Bloods actress wore a white and blue striped dress.
Brady concluded his post saying, “This isn’t an ending. It’s a starting line. Whatever you chase next we know you’ll find success in. Take the risks. Be kind. Be yourself. And know your family and friends are always right behind you cheering the loudest because you do the same for everybody else! We love you.”
Brady’s other two children, Benjamin and Vivian, also attended the graduation ceremony. He shares his youngest son and only daughter with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The couple divorced in October 2022.