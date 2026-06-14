Tommy Fury marks his return to boxing ring with victory Eddie Hall

Tommy Fury marked his phenomenal return to the boxing ring with a victory over former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall in an exhibition bout at Manchester’s AO Arena.
The six-round heavyweight contest concluded with Fury winning on the judges’ scorecards,which read 59-56, 58-56 and 57-57.
The major battle did not count toward either boxer’s professional record, as it was classified as an exhibition.
After winning the intense competition, the 27-year-old dedicated the historical victory to his newborn son and revealed the child’s name for the first time, stating, “This was for my new baby boy, Midas.”
“It’s another Fury. It’s another boy,” Fury added.
Initially, Fury was appearing in the ring since beating Kenan Hanjalic in a professional fight in May 2025.
Despite a major weight disadvantage, Fully depended on his boxing skills and movement to outpoint Hall,who weighed nearly 108 pounds more at Friday’s weigh-in.
Hall, who won the World’s Strongest Man title in 2017, has previously competed in boxing and MMA events. Fury praised his opponent after the fight, saying Hall proved to be a capable and fit competitor.
The major event captured tremendous attention, including some high-profile spectators such as Tyson Fury and England football star Phil Foden, while the undercard featured influencer and others that underscored the increasing popularity of entertainment-focused combat sports events.