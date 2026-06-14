News
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Make us preferred on Google
News

Wembanyama reacts to Spurs defeat against Knicks: 'See y'all never'

The San Antonio Spurs' star, Victor Wembanyama, appeared emotional in the post-game press conference

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
Wembanyama reacts to Spurs defeat against Knicks: See yall never
Wembanyama reacts to Spurs defeat against Knicks: 'See y'all never'

The San Antonio Spurs lost Game 5 on their home ground, prompting the New York Knicks to secure their first ever NBA Championship in 53 years.

On Saturday, June 13, the Spurs lost 90-94 in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.

Following the crushing defeat, Victor Wembanyama ended his post-game press conference with a bold message to the reporters.

During the press meet, the 22-year-old answered several questions, from the defeat to the lesson learnt, and after the session ended, Wembanyama stood up and left with a headline-making message.

"Appreciate y'all. See you all...Never," said Wembanyama.


He had been emotional throughout the press conference and vowed to never be in the same position again.

Earlier in the press conference, the French star admitted how he felt seeing the Knicks celebrate in San Antonio.

"It doesn't compare to anything before," said Wembanyama. "This is the biggest lesson of my life, the biggest learning moment. I can't tell exactly what the lesson is, but we're learning from that for sure. I'm learning more than any other time in my life so far."

He also expressed his frustration over the idea of how long it will take for the Spurs to have a chance to return to the Finals again.

Speaking in French, Wembanyama also admitted that San Antonio was not ready to win the championship and admitted that he had made some mistakes in the Finals.

The Knicks won the NBA Championship with Jalen Brunson leading Game 5 with 45 points. He was named Finals MVP and joined Willis Reed as the only players in Knicks history to earn that honour. 

Tommy Fury marks his return to boxing ring with victory Eddie Hall
Tommy Fury marks his return to boxing ring with victory Eddie Hall
Australia shocks Turkey in surprise Group D World Cup victory
Australia shocks Turkey in surprise Group D World Cup victory
Sony may not simulatenously release PlayStation Plus games
Sony may not simulatenously release PlayStation Plus games
Knicks win Game 5 against Spurs to secure first NBA title in 53 years
Knicks win Game 5 against Spurs to secure first NBA title in 53 years
Aldon Smith dies at 36: Former 49ers star's cause of death, troubles & more
Aldon Smith dies at 36: Former 49ers star's cause of death, troubles & more
James Harden arrested in Houston, charged with carrying unlawful weapon
James Harden arrested in Houston, charged with carrying unlawful weapon
Emma Raducanu battles through injury scare, rain delays to make Queen’s final
Emma Raducanu battles through injury scare, rain delays to make Queen’s final
World Cup 2026: Brazil hit with Neymar setback ahead of opener against Morocco
World Cup 2026: Brazil hit with Neymar setback ahead of opener against Morocco
Grow A Garden 2 codes for June 2026 to redeem exhilarating rewards
Grow A Garden 2 codes for June 2026 to redeem exhilarating rewards
Cristiano Ronaldo kicks off World Cup campaign in US with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo kicks off World Cup campaign in US with powerful message
Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after 'towel' drama
Kimi Antonelli receives personalised gift from Kim Kardashian after 'towel' drama
David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event
David Beckham receives Hollywood Walk of Fame honour at star-studded event

Popular News

Tommy Fury marks his return to boxing ring with victory Eddie Hall

Tommy Fury marks his return to boxing ring with victory Eddie Hall
56 minutes ago
Wembanyama reacts to Spurs defeat against Knicks: 'See y'all never'

Wembanyama reacts to Spurs defeat against Knicks: 'See y'all never'
an hour ago
Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to finalise US-Iran war after Trump claims

Qatari negotiators flew to Tehran to finalise US-Iran war after Trump claims

3 hours ago