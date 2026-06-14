Wembanyama reacts to Spurs defeat against Knicks: 'See y'all never'

The San Antonio Spurs lost Game 5 on their home ground, prompting the New York Knicks to secure their first ever NBA Championship in 53 years.
On Saturday, June 13, the Spurs lost 90-94 in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.
Following the crushing defeat, Victor Wembanyama ended his post-game press conference with a bold message to the reporters.
During the press meet, the 22-year-old answered several questions, from the defeat to the lesson learnt, and after the session ended, Wembanyama stood up and left with a headline-making message.
"Appreciate y'all. See you all...Never," said Wembanyama.
He had been emotional throughout the press conference and vowed to never be in the same position again.
Earlier in the press conference, the French star admitted how he felt seeing the Knicks celebrate in San Antonio.
"It doesn't compare to anything before," said Wembanyama. "This is the biggest lesson of my life, the biggest learning moment. I can't tell exactly what the lesson is, but we're learning from that for sure. I'm learning more than any other time in my life so far."
He also expressed his frustration over the idea of how long it will take for the Spurs to have a chance to return to the Finals again.
Speaking in French, Wembanyama also admitted that San Antonio was not ready to win the championship and admitted that he had made some mistakes in the Finals.
The Knicks won the NBA Championship with Jalen Brunson leading Game 5 with 45 points. He was named Finals MVP and joined Willis Reed as the only players in Knicks history to earn that honour.