Zayn Malik's ex Perrie Edwards ties the knot with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Portugal 

Edwards has finally moved on from her painful past relationship with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik!
The Irish singer tied the knot with her current love interest, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Portugal.
Perrie walked down the aisle on Saturday, June 13, at the picturesque Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in the village of Estoi in Faro, near a holiday villa owned by the singer.
For her big day, the popstar wore an all-white lace dress with a giant matching veil and golden earrings, as she arrived at the venue alongside her father, Alexander.
Furthermore, her groom was dapper in a black tuxedo and entered the church alongside friends, his ex-footballer father, Mark Chamberlain and brother Christian, who donned matching black suits.
Perrie Edwards surprise wedding came a few days after she made a heartbreaking revelation about her breakup with Zayn Malik.
Speaking with Great Company, Jamie Laing podcast, the singer, opened up about how she navigated the split, describing the end of their four-year relationship and two-year engagement as a hellish period where she felt abandoned and wasn't good enough.
She publicly revealed that Zayn featured Gigi Hadid in one of his superhit tracks, Pillowtalk, which he reportedly wrote for Perrie Edwards.
So far, Zayn Malik, who parted ways with Perrie Edwards in 2015, has not responded to her remarks.