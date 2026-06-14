Katy Perry gets major support as Justin Trudeau responds to FIFA World Cup backlash

Justin Trudeau is supporting his girlfriend, Katy Perry, after she failed to win hearts at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
On Friday, June 12th, the 143 hitmaker delivered an electrifying performance at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles, but somehow was unable to impress the crowd as Shakira dominated the night with a swoon-worthy performance on FIFA anthem, Dai Dai.
After the gig, the musician faced harsh public scrutiny as several criticized her for focusing on her relationship rather than her musical career.
Now, her boyfriend, whom she has been dating since last year, turned to his official X account to support her flame and clarify his stance on prioritizing his girlfriend’s show.
"Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup," Justin proudly noted alongside a Canadian flag emoji.
This update came after The New York Times tweeted on Saturday, "From @TheAthleticFC: On a day that Canada and the United States both opened their campaigns at the World Cup, Justin Trudeau opted to watch Team USA."
For those unaware, Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles between the USA and Paraguay.
The Dark Horse hitmaker opened the night with a performance of her song Wonder before the American soccer players won 4-1.
However, the former Canadian Prime Minister disappointed his fans when he celebrated the USA victory with Katy.