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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 39 minutes ago
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Alia Bhatt pens touching birthday tribute for 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt appear next in upcoming film, 'Alpha' next month

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 39 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt pens touching birthday tribute for Alpha co-star Sharvari Wagh
Alia Bhatt pens touching birthday tribute for 'Alpha' co-star Sharvari Wagh  

Alia Bhatt has a sweet birthday message for her Alpha co-star, Sharvari Wagh.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Heart of Stone actress paid a heartfelt birthday tribute to the Main Vaapas Aaunga actress, who turned 29 years old on Sunday, June 14th, 2026.

Re-sharing Sharvari's post from June 1st, Alia wrote over the video, "Happy birthday, star. Wishing you all the joy in the world & more @sharvari." 

P.C. Alia Bhatt/Instagram Stories
P.C. Alia Bhatt/Instagram Stories 

The celebration for the Vedaa actress has doubled as she is basking in the success of Imtiaz Ali's directorial movie, Main Vaapas Aaunga, which was released on June 12th.

For those unaware, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will share the screens for the first time in Shiv Rawail's Alpha, the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy Universe.

The official teaser for the upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) Spy Universe movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was released on June 10th, two days before the global premiere of Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Alpha is produced by Aditya Chopra, the action film is scheduled for a July 3rd release, which also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles.   

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