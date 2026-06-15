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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 45 minutes ago
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Meghan Markle shares special message for 'dad' amid rift with father Thomas

The Duchess of Sussex drops special Father Day surprise with emotional message

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 45 minutes ago
Meghan Markle shares special message for dad amid rift with father Thomas
Meghan Markle shares special message for 'dad' amid rift with father Thomas

Meghan Markle has announced a special Father's Day surprise with a heartfelt message amid rift with her dad, Thomas Markle.

In a newsletter to her lifestyle brand, As Ever's customers and subscribers on June 14, The Duchess of Sussex penned a sweet note for "dad" to promote her Father's Day stock celebrated on Sunday, June 21, this year.

The message titled, Say thanks to Dad, Meghan wrote, "Whether you need a simple way to say ‘thank you’ to Dad or simply want to create a comforting morning moment — breakfast in bed is the perfect treat."

She continued, "Gather your favourite morning baked goods (we love a buttery, flaky croissant) and serve with a dab of salted butter and a swipe of our Strawberry Spread."

"Add a slice of a favourite fresh fruit, and pour a steaming cup of coffee or Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea. Breakfast served bedside with a warm smile and a loving hug is a simple way to remind those we love how special they are," added the wife of Prince Harry.

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