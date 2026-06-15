Meghan Markle shares special message for 'dad' amid rift with father Thomas

Meghan Markle has announced a special Father's Day surprise with a heartfelt message amid rift with her dad, Thomas Markle.
In a newsletter to her lifestyle brand, As Ever's customers and subscribers on June 14, The Duchess of Sussex penned a sweet note for "dad" to promote her Father's Day stock celebrated on Sunday, June 21, this year.
The message titled, Say thanks to Dad, Meghan wrote, "Whether you need a simple way to say ‘thank you’ to Dad or simply want to create a comforting morning moment — breakfast in bed is the perfect treat."
She continued, "Gather your favourite morning baked goods (we love a buttery, flaky croissant) and serve with a dab of salted butter and a swipe of our Strawberry Spread."
"Add a slice of a favourite fresh fruit, and pour a steaming cup of coffee or Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea. Breakfast served bedside with a warm smile and a loving hug is a simple way to remind those we love how special they are," added the wife of Prince Harry.