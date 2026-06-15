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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
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Sanchita Ugale dies at 22 and what we know about 'Kumkum Bhagya' star's cause of death

'Kumkum Bhagya' actress commits suicide at the age of 22 in Mumbai, India

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
Sanchita Ugale dies at 22 and what we know about Kumkum Bhagya stars cause of death
Sanchita Ugale dies at 22 and what we know about 'Kumkum Bhagya' star's cause of death 

Aspiring television actress Sanchita Ugale has passed away at the age of 22. 

The popular Indian actress, known for her roles in popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, was found dead at her residence e in Mumbai’s Nalasopara area on Monday, June 15.

Mumbai police issued the statement revealing the actress’s cause of death, stating, "The incident occurred between 7 and 7.30 pm on June 14. Sanchita had locked the door from the inside and hanged herself with a sari from the ceiling fan in her bedroom." 

"She was taken to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead after examination. On June 15, based on a complaint from the deceased’s father, Machinda Ugale, Achole police registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under Section 194 of the Indian Civil Services Code (BNSS)," API Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station told mediapersons.

Furthermore, the officials revealed that the police have been trying to determine the real reason behind her suicide.

After the news broke on the internet, the deceased actress’s last Instagram post made rounds on social media, with fans expressing grief over the actress’s sudden death.

In the last reel posted 23 hours ago, Sanchita was seen lip-syncing to Alia Bhatt’s popular song, Radha.

Fans' reaction: 

Fans rushed to the comment section, with one saying in disbelief, "Look at her..she can’t commit suicide..she’s looking so happy."

Another said, "I miss you, you’re gone too soon, the heart is too heavy now, I cannot believe it still." 

"So sad another beautiful young life gone so soon RIP," while a third wrote.

Sanchita Ugale began her career with Zee Television’s iconic show, Kumkum Bhagya

The actor was also seen as Ruchita Jaitley in Wagle Ki Duniya. She later played the lead role of Sukoon in Dangal TV’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, opposite actor Sorab Bedi.  

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