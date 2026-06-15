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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz hit back after Harper’s ‘staged’ visit claims

Harper Beckham showed up at his estranged brother's Beverly Hills residence

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz hit back after Harper’s ‘staged’ visit claims
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz hit back after Harper’s ‘staged’ visit claims

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have responded to claims surrounding Harper Beckham’s “choreographed” letter delivery, issuing a sharp statement in reaction to the reports.

The couple issued a strongly worded statement following reports that Harper showed up at their Los Angeles home during the Beckham family dispute.

During the Beckham family’s trip to LA for David Beckham’s star ceremony, Harper was photographed dropping off a letter at Brooklyn and Nicola’s home while they were out of town.

A spokesperson for the couple has shut down reconciliation talks, saying Harper’s visit looked like a set-up photo op.

They told HELLO!, "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras."

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz hit back after Harper’s ‘staged’ visit claims

Harper showed up at his estranged brother's Beverly Hills residence at around 2 p.m., still in the pink dress she wore while supporting her father earlier.

The eldest Beckham son used Instagram to show he was in New York while his family visited Los Angeles.

Notably, during his speech at Hollywood Hall of Fame, David thanked his four children despite the estrangement, noting they are his daily source of inspiration.

The estrangement between Brooklyn and his family has been ongoing, with him releasing a statement in January saying he did not want to reconcile.

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