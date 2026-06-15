Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie dazzle in elegant looks at Windsor ceremony

Princess Kate and Princess Sophie turned heads as they attended a 700-year-old royal ceremony in Windsor, showcasing elegant style during the historic event.
The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh supported their respective spouses, as well as the King and Queen, at Windsor Castle for the annual Order of the Garter ceremony at St George's Chapel.
Their Majesties joined senior royals in a ceremonial procession from Windsor Castle to the chapel for the service, a key fixture in the royal calendar.
After the ceremony, the royal party returned to Windsor Castle by carriage.
At the prestigious event, the future Queen of Britain, Catherine donned a bespoke coat dress by Patrick McDowell, paired her elegant look with a hat designed by Jane Taylor.
Meanwhile, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked stylish in a "Gabriella" silk tea dress from Suzannah London, which retails for £1,590.
Kate and Sophie were seen in high spirits, sharing a lively conversation as they were photographed chatting together.
Earlier, the Garter Throne Room hosted a private ceremony in which three distinguished individuals received their investiture as Knight Companions.
The Order of the Garter is Britain’s oldest and most prestigious order of chivalry, founded by King Edward III around 700 years ago.