Vitamin D, calcium supplements do not lower risk of falls and fractures: Study

A major review published in the BMJ discovered a shocking fact about calcium supplements, vitamin D tablets, or a combination of both offers little to no meaningful protection against falls and fractures in elderly individuals.
Falls are a major health concern among people aged 65 and older, with about one-third of the people facing nearly one fall every year.
Several falls result in fractures, which causes excruciating pain, minimizes mobility, loss of independence, and sometimes long-term care needs.
Despite strong advice all across the globe for vitamin D and calcium supplements to promote bone health, evidence supporting their effectiveness has remained uncertain.
For the study, scientists assessed data from 69 clinical trials involving thousands of participants. They compared calcium supplements, vitamin D supplements, and combined tablets against placebo or no treatment to know their effect on fractures and falls.
Following a diligent assessment, the scientists discovered little to no reduction in overall fracture risk from vitamin D, calcium alone, alone, or the two combined.
Moreover, the analysis found minimal advantage in preventing hip fractures and minimizing falls. Results remain the same across different groups, fall history, fractures, and dietary calcium consumption.
Experts suggest focusing instead on proven strategies such as balance training, resistance exercise, and personalized fall-prevention programs.
In the end, the study authors didn’t expressed support for routine vitamin D and calcium supplementation to prevent fractures and falls.
It is pertinent to mention the results may not apply to people with certain bone disease and people getting osteoporosis treatment.