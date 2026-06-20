Fish oil may not protect against Alzheimer’s, research finds

A recent study found that fish oil supplements are unlikely to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, challenging a long-held belief among millions of people who consume them to preserve memory and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
A research published in EBioMedicine suggests these supplements may provide little benefit for brain health.
For the study, scientists at the University of Southern California, followed 365 adults aged 55 to 80 who were at a greater risk of developing the neurodegenerative disease.
Participants were randomly given either a daily high-dose omega-3 supplement containing DHA or a placebo over a two-year period.
Initially, scientists confirmed that DHA, a significant omega-3 fatty acid discovered in fish oil, successfully reached the brain.
Following six months of supplementation, DHA levels in the fluid surrounding the brain raised by nearly 17%.
Despite this increase, the study failed to find any meaningful improvements in memory, cognitive performance, or overall brain health among participants taking the supplements.
Additionally, brain scans showed that fish oil did not slow shrinkage in regions commonly affected by Alzheimer’s disease.
Lead researcher Dr. Hussein Naji Yassine stated the findings do not support fish oil supplements as an effective strategy for preventing Alzheimer’s.
Instead, experts stressed the need for lifestyle modifications by following a regular physical activity, quality sleep, and a balanced diet to help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.