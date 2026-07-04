Everything to know about diarrhea-causing parasite: Spread, treatment, symptoms

Michigan health officials are currently investigating a rapidly spreading outbreak of cyclosporiasis after over 300 cases were reported across Southeast Michigan within a week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) are currently working to find the source of the outbreak.
The majority of cases of diarrhea-causing parasite have been reported in Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Shiawassee, Jackson, and Livingston counties.
While another 24 cases have been confirmed in 11 other counties, including Detroit. Michigan typically records only about 50 cases of cyclosporiasis each year.
What is Cyclosporiasis?
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis that causes an infection in the small intestine.
The disease is diagnosed by testing a stool sample.
People of all ages can be affected. In the current outbreak, patients range from 8 to 84 years old, with a median age of 41.
Symptoms
The most commonly found symptom is watery diarrhea that usually occurs. Other symptoms include stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, low-grade fever.
Symptoms usually appear about one week after infection, although they can develop from two days to more than two weeks later.
How is diarrhea-causing parasite?
People get infected with this rapidly growing outbreak by contaminated food or water with human feces.
In the USA, outbreaks are commonly associated with fresh vegetables and fruits.
As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the parasite takes one to two weeks outside the body to become infectious, making direct person-to-person spread unlikely.
How to keep yourself protected?
Health officials strongly advised to properly rinse all the vegetables and fruits ahead of cooking or eating them.
Moreover, don’t forget to wash your hands with soap and water before and after handling fresh produce, remove damaged portions, and avoid consuming contaminated water and food products.
Anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms are required to contact a healthcare provider promptly for testing and treatment.