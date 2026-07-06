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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
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Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’

Bryan Johnson diagnosed with ‘silent’ autoimmune disease

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’
Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’

Bryan Johnson, the 48-year-old tech entrepreneur and famously longevity enthusiast known for his multimillion-dollar anti-aging regimen, has revealed he is battling a chronic, often “silent” illness.

In a social media update shared earlier this week, Johnson disclosed that he has been diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis (AIG). Describing the condition in stark terms, he wrote, “I have an autoimmune disease. My stomach is eating itself.”

What is Autoimmune Gastritis?

AIG is a condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly targets and attacks healthy cells in the stomach lining. Specifically, it destroys parietal cells which are responsible for producing gastric acid and a protein necessary for absorbing vitamin B12.

Over time, this damage can lead to chronic anemia, sever nutrient deficiencies and an increased risk of stomach cancer. Johnson noted that this condition often goes undiagnosed for years because it frequently develops without clear symptoms.

The diagnostic breakthrough

Johnson’s discovery came after more than a decade of struggling with unexplained low iron levels. Despite his rigorous health monitoring and “Blueprint” protocol, his iron stores remained stubbornly low.

Bryan Johnson reveals autoimmune Gastritis diagnosis: ‘My stomach is eating itself’

The diagnosis was finally confirmed in May following a bi-directional endoscopy and multiple stomach biopsies which revealed early-stage atrophy. He noted, “Had they not been ordered, the bi-directional endoscopy would have been complete and AIG remained undiagnosed.”

Challenging the Prognosis

While conventional medicine currently classifies AIG as a condition to be managed rather than cured, Johnson remains characteristically defiant. “Current medical standards treat AIG as something to be managed, not resolved. We want to change that.”

He is now mobilizing researchers to explore experimental, non-standard approaches to the disease, adding, “Good news: I’m going to try and solve it. Will share all.”

Lessons from a ‘Silent’ disease

Johnson’s experience highlights the limitations of even the most extreme health routines. He cautioned followers that “the absence of symptoms is not the presence of health,” emphasizing that underlying issues can persist undetected for years. He hopes his transparency will encourage other to prioritize proactive medical screening even when they feel perfectly fine.

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