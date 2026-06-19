Eliminating sugar entirely linked to poorer metabolic health, study 

A recent study found surprising problems associated with sugar-free diets, suggesting complete eradication of sugar from the diet may not always be beneficial and could even pose a negative metabolic effect.
Although both groups maintained similar body weight, the sugar-free group showed unexpected adverse health changes.
Scientists presented at ENDO 2026 in Chicago were conducted by scientists at the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait, who assessed mice fed a low-fat diet without consuming any sucrose as compared to a control group that consumed a similar diet containing sucrose over 16 weeks.
Scientists discovered that mice on the sucrose-free diet had poorer blood sugar control, raised inulin resistance, and signs of metabolic dysfunction.
Moreover, they developed disruptions in gut microbiota, raised intestinal inflammation, and liver changes linked to fatty liver disease.
These findings suggest that minimizing sugar entirely may disturb gut and immune system balance.
Lead researcher Dr. Rasheed Ahmad explained that the results underscored the significance of dietary balance instead of extreme restriction.
He mentioned that completely removing sucrose may negatively affect gut bacteria, which play a key role in metabolism and inflammation regulation.
The study also underscored that little was previously known regarding the long-term effects of highly restrictive low-sugar diets.
Scientists believe that balanced carbohydrate consumption may be essential to maintain gut health and prevent metabolic disorders.
The team concluded that future dietary guidelines may require to focus more on overall nutritional health instead of eliminating sugar entirely from your diet.
They suggested further studies in humans are required to confirm whether similar effects occur outside animal models.