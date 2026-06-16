Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera rumors suggest THESE updates

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro is likely to bring a range of significant camera enhancements, with a variety of rumours emerging, indicating towards its camera upgrades in Apple’s camera hardware in years.
Variable aperture main camera
One of the eagerly awaited features is a variable aperture system for the main camera, which would enable the lens to adjust how much light enters, possibly enhancing low-light photography and offering more depth.
These updates would make it a perfect fit for all the photography enthusiasts.
Enhanced telephoto lens
The Telephoto camera is also likely to get a broader aperture. This update should significantly enhance performance in low-light conditions, bringing the highly-requested update on iPhones.
Users could find brighter, and clearer zoomed-in shots, particularly in indoor and night environments.
Pro-level software improvements
Alongside hardware updates, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly developing the latest pro-focused camera software features.
These updates may diversify manual controls and launch the cutting-edge shooting modes, moving the iPhone closer to professional-grade cameras.
A redesigned Camera app and updated Camera Control button are also used.
Overall, the iPhone 18 Pro is transforming to focus heavily on photography innovation, combining hardware upgrades with a range of software tools to cater all the users.