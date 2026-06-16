Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera rumors suggest THESE updates

Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera updates would make it a perfect fit for all the photography enthusiasts

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Apple iphone 18 Pro camera rumors suggest significant updates
Apple iphone 18 Pro camera rumors suggest significant updates

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro is likely to bring a range of significant camera enhancements, with a variety of rumours emerging, indicating towards its camera upgrades in Apple’s camera hardware in years.

Variable aperture main camera

One of the eagerly awaited features is a variable aperture system for the main camera, which would enable the lens to adjust how much light enters, possibly enhancing low-light photography and offering more depth.

These updates would make it a perfect fit for all the photography enthusiasts.

Enhanced telephoto lens

The Telephoto camera is also likely to get a broader aperture. This update should significantly enhance performance in low-light conditions, bringing the highly-requested update on iPhones.

Users could find brighter, and clearer zoomed-in shots, particularly in indoor and night environments.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera rumors suggest THESE updates

Pro-level software improvements

Alongside hardware updates, the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly developing the latest pro-focused camera software features.

These updates may diversify manual controls and launch the cutting-edge shooting modes, moving the iPhone closer to professional-grade cameras.

A redesigned Camera app and updated Camera Control button are also used.

Overall, the iPhone 18 Pro is transforming to focus heavily on photography innovation, combining hardware upgrades with a range of software tools to cater all the users.

SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI
SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI
Meta, YouTube, Snapchat hit back at UK social media ban for under-16s
Meta, YouTube, Snapchat hit back at UK social media ban for under-16s
Meta's Zuckerberg acknowledges errors in AI transformation
Meta's Zuckerberg acknowledges errors in AI transformation
Apple iPhone 18 series release date emerges following WWDC 2026
Apple iPhone 18 series release date emerges following WWDC 2026
Anthropic disables advanced AI models amid security concerns
Anthropic disables advanced AI models amid security concerns
WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users
WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users
SpaceX IPO shatters records, sends Elon Musk into trillionaire territory
SpaceX IPO shatters records, sends Elon Musk into trillionaire territory
Are Instagram and Facebook down right now? Meta responds to ongoing outage
Are Instagram and Facebook down right now? Meta responds to ongoing outage
Instagram and facebook down: Users report severe outage worldwide
Instagram and facebook down: Users report severe outage worldwide
SpaceX IPO valuation surges as investor demand soars
SpaceX IPO valuation surges as investor demand soars
WhatsApp gets new iPhone-like message menu on Android
WhatsApp gets new iPhone-like message menu on Android
When is Spacex IPO? Here's everything to know about major financial event
When is Spacex IPO? Here's everything to know about major financial event

Popular News

SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI

SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI

54 minutes ago
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot
2 hours ago
Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change

Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change

3 hours ago