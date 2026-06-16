Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot

Princess Anne's daughter turns heads with stylish joint appearance with husband Mike Tindall at the 2026 Royal Ascot

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot 

Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, and her husband Mike Tindall are among the first ones to arrive early at the 2026 Royal Ascot. 

As the five-day UK's premier officially kicked off on Tuesday, June 16, the royal couple made a high-profile appearance at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England. 

Zara, 45, wore a baby pink dress by Rebecca Vallance while her husband, 47, matched in a pink tie. 

However, from the royal family, King Charles III and Queen Camilla might also expect to attend the royal procession today alongside Charles Wellesley, the 9th Duke of Wellington, and his wife, Princess Antonia of Prussia.

Following the second carriage, the Princess Royal will attend the prestigious royal event.

Princess Anne will also be accompanied by her son, Peter Phillips, and his new bride, Harriet Phillips, who tied the knot earlier this month.

This appearance marked the newlywed couple’s first since they walked down the aisle in the presence of the entire royal family.

It is also expected that the Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will attend the 2026 Royal Ascot despite the ongoing controversy surrounding their disgraced parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. 

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