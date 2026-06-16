Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
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King Charles, Queen Camilla passionately cheer on at Royal Ascot amid Beatrice, Eugenie absence

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie spark buzz after skipping 2026 Royal Ascot

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla passionately cheer on at Royal Ascot amid Beatrice, Eugenie absence
King Charles, Queen Camilla passionately cheer on at Royal Ascot amid Beatrice, Eugenie absence  

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, dominated the headlines with a high-profile appearance at the 2026 Royal Ascot. 

On Tuesday, June 16, the royal couple officially kicked off Royal Ascot with cheers and the traditional carriage procession.

During their arrival, Their Majesties were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, while Princess Anne followed behind the royal carriages.

The Princess Royal’s son, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Harriet Sperlings, also made their first joint appearance at the prestigious royal event after their marriage.

For context, the royal couple tied the knot in the presence of several senior working royal members of the British Royal Family in the Cotswolds earlier this month

Later in the royal box, Charles and Camilla were seen cheering on the horses as they were joined by the Queen's son, Tom Parker Bowles, as newlyweds Harriet and Peter sipped champagne as they beamed at each other.

However, fans were shocked after His Majesty's beloved nieces, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, were noticeably absent despite being invited.

In the wake of the controversy of their disgraced parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the Princesses of York skipped the event, as they were last spotted in Austria last week. 

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