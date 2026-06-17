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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 51 minutes ago
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US and Iran reach framework agreement; nuclear talks set for June 19

US and Iran to sign peace deal Friday ending four-month war

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 51 minutes ago
US and Iran reach framework agreement; nuclear talks set for June 19
US and Iran reach framework agreement; nuclear talks set for June 19

The United States and Iran have announced a framework agreement to end nearly four months of conflict setting the stage for critical negotiations.

The deal expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19 establishes a 60-day ceasefire and mandates the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

While the pact provides a path toward stabilizing energy markets, it also reveals a deeply divided landscape in Tehran.

Iranian leadership is framing this development as a strategic success.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf struck a triumphant tone on social media declaring that despite efforts to force the country into submission:

“Iran has taken a major step toward final victory,” adding, “They wanted to but they could not.”


Similarly, state media outlets have characterized the memorandum as the “political codification of a battlefield reality.”

However, thi narrative of strength masks significant internal tension. While some officials label the outcome a “dignified and revolutionary diplomacy” others remain skeptical of US intentions.

As technical negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear stockpile and uranium enrichment capabilities begin, both sides are maneuvering to control the narrative.

The path ahead remains complex as the agreement avoids addressing key issues like Iran’s missile programs ensuring that the upcoming diplomatic phase will be as challenging as the military conflict itself.

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