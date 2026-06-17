Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Archie, Lilibet’s UK arrival update

Prince Harry's kids, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and wife Meghan Markle are returning to the UK this summer, confirmed a source

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Archie, Lilibet’s UK arrival update
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Archie, Lilibet’s UK arrival update

Royal Family has shared an exciting update shortly after Prince Harry's UK arrival with Meghan Markle, kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was confirmed.

On Wednesday, June 17, the official Instagram account of Buckingham Palace reshared a slew of photos from King Charles' brother Prince Edward's visit to the Barnard Castle to mark the 70th anniversary of the The Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

As per the description shared alongside The Duke of Edinburgh Awards' post, during his visit, Edward met "with young people at Barnard Castle – a centre that offers DofE to young people who can’t access the Award through school or college."

The caption continued, "Young people showcased some of the activities they’re doing for their DofE including navigating high ropes and canoeing."

"The Duke went on to plant our ‘Youth Without Limits’ rose – designed to celebrate DofE’s 70th Anniversary – with young people from The Oaks Secondary School and spoke with them about doing horticulture as part of their Award," it added.

The post was concluded with a gratitude filled gesture from the DofE, "Thank you to everyone who supported this inspiring visit."

Just hours before this post from the King's office, a report from The Sun revealed that a close source of Charles' estranged son has claimed that Harry is expected to visit the UK with his kids and wife Meghan in the mid of July.

The insider told News.com.au that "It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first."

"He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up – his homeland," they added.

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