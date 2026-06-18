D4vd gets major relief in Celeste Rivas killing case as judge grants defence request

D4vd has scored a major win in the Celeste Rivas murder case in a surprise move.
On Wednesday, June 17, a judge rescheduled the hearing for July 21, to determine whether there is enough evidence to require D4vd to stand trial for the disturbing murder of Celeste.
D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, appeared in court for a status hearing, and the judge announced the decision to postpone after his defence team asked for more time.
As reported by NBC, another status conference was scheduled for July 21 and the preliminary hearing is expected to last around five days.
The teen's dismembered body was found in September in the trunk of a Tesla registered under the singer's name at a Hollywood tow yard.
Following a lengthy conference in chambers with attorneys, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo said she had reviewed the defence's latest motion and found "good cause" for continuing the hearing.
The 21-year-old was charged on April 20, eight months after Celeste's dead body was found, for the murder of the teen, who had been reported missing in 2024, when she was just 13.
Celeste's severely decomposed head and body were found in a black cadaver bag, while her severed arms and legs were found in a second bag on September 8, 2025.
According to the prosecution's filing, D4vd was the last person to drive the Tesla on July 29, 2025.
The murder charge includes the special circumstance allegations of lying in wait, as the singer allegedly invited the teen to his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025; murder for financial gain; to protect his music career amid allegations of romance with a minor; and killing a witness in a criminal investigation.
As per the prosecution's brief, D4vd and Celeste met in January 2022 when she was just 11, and they began a "sexual relationship" in November 2023 when she was 13 and he was 18.