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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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King Charles, Queen Camilla give health check to penguin during special zoo visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped out in London for a special engagement amid an intense heatwave

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla give health check to penguin during special zoo visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla give health check to penguin during special zoo visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla embarked on a special visit to London Zoo, marking the 200th anniversary of the London Zoologist Society.

On Thursday, July 9, Charles and Camilla gave a penguin a health check, fed a giant tortoise a watermelon birthday cake and posed for heartfelt snaps outside the penguin enclosure.

King Charles and Queen Camilla step out in heatwave

During the special visit, the King and Queen heard about the society's work in research, global conservation and visitor experience.

Amid the London heatwave, Camilla carried a parasol to take shelter from the heat; however, the monarch opted to go around the zoo without any extra protection.

Despite the heat, the King looked dapper in a suit jacket and a tie. He also wore a pair of sunglasses as he went around the penguin enclosure with a stethoscope.

Following the visit, the official Instagram of the Royal Family shared a carousel of clicks from the zoo visit, sharing highlights of the outing.


Busy day for Prince Harry

The King's outing came as Prince Harry was in Birmingham visiting the city's children's hospital on behalf of his charity WellChild.


"It was a pleasure to welcome WellChild Patron, Prince Harry, to Birmingham Children's Hospital today as he met families, WellChild Nurses and NHS colleagues who are transforming care for children with complex medical needs," wrote the charity, as they shared photographs from Harry's visit.

Father-son reunion in London?

A plan for a meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry has not been completely scrapped out during the prince's current visit.

The King has not seen Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since 2022; however, it is still not confirmed if Meghan Markle, and their children will even come to the UK after their plans were changed at the last minute due to concerns over security.

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