GTA 6 pre-orders set to begin from June 25: Details inside

Rockstar Games has officially announced the Grand Theft Auto VI’s pre-orders will open on June 25 for PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X.
The studio also launched the official cover art, which is in line with previous GTA covers.
Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 is transforming to be the biggest entertainment release ever, with several analysts suggesting it could sell as many as 46 million units on day one.
The game was initially announced on December 4, 2023, and later on its release date has faced several setbacks, with the game currently scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026.
Notably, the Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick CEO stated in February that the November date remained on track.
Following GTA’s trailer launch, it became the most-viewed non-music video on YouTube in its first 12 hours.
As with past GTA games, the release will start on consoles, specifically PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a PC version has yet to be officially confirmed.
A PC release later in 2027 or 2028 remains plausible based on Rockstar's usual release pattern.
The setting returns to Vice City, now part of the broader state of Leonida, and the game will feature two playable protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.
Rockstar’s trailers and website suggest a satirical, modern Florida filled with social media excess, crime, and a larger, denser open world than in GTA 5.