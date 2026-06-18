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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 25 minutes ago
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World Cup 2026: Colombia secure opening win against historic debutant Uzbekistan

Colombia beat World Cup debutant Uzbekistan 3-1

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 25 minutes ago
World Cup 2026: Colombia secure opening win against historic debutant Uzbekistan
World Cup 2026: Colombia secure opening win against historic debutant Uzbekistan

Colombia successfully returned to the FIFA World Cup stage with a 3-1 victory over debutants Uzbekistan in their Group K opener at the historic Mexico City Stadium.

Under the guidance of coach Nestor Lorenzo, who had warned that “the World Cup is showing us that there are no small teams and nobody should be under underestimated,” the South Americans controlled much of the play.

Daniel Munoz broke the deadlock in the 40th minute but Uzbekistan shocked the crowd on the hour mark when Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored his nation’s maiden World Cup goal.

Colombia beat World Cup debutant Uzbekistan 3-1
Colombia beat World Cup debutant Uzbekistan 3-1

The parity lasted only five minutes before Luis Diaz, the standout player of the match, restored Colombia’s lead.

As Uzbekistan pushed for an equalizer, substitute Jaminton Campaz sealed the win with a 99th- minute header.

Opposing manager Fabio Cannavaro had urged his team to embrace the pressure, stating, “I try to help remove the pressure, the stage is tough. I try to explain to them to enjoy it.”

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