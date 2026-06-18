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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Luis Diaz scores in World Cup debut, three years after parents ‘kidnapping’

Luis Diaz finds World Cup goal after past family tragedy

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Luis Diaz scores in World Cup debut, three years after parents ‘kidnapping
'Luis Diaz scores in World Cup debut, three years after parents ‘kidnapping

Luis Diaz is marking a poignant milestone at the 2026 FIFA World Cup making his long-awaited debut for Colombia.

The forward started in today’s match against Uzbekistan scoring in the 65th minute to help his side secure a lead.

For Diaz, this moment carries deep emotional weight coming less than three years after his parents were kidnapped in their hometown of Barrancas.

In October 2023, armed men on motorcycles abducted his parents, Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda. While his mother was rescued by police hours later, his father was held captive by the ELN guerrilla group for 12 days.

Luis Diaz finds World Cup goal after past family tragedy
Luis Diaz finds World Cup goal after past family tragedy

The ordeal drew global concern but Diaz remained resilient.

During the crisis, he famously lifted his jersey after scoring for his club to reveal the message, “Libertad Para Papa” which means “Freedom for Dad.”

Reflecting on his family’s resilience during those dark days, Diaz previously stated, “I thank God. He makes it all possible. We have always lived tough moments but life makes you strong and brave. So is soccer and so is life.”

Today, seeing his father cheering him on from the stands adds a profound sense of closure to his incredible journey.

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