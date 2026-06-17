Cristiano Ronaldo shares emotional post ahead of Portugal 2026 World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his son Ronaldo Jr’s big milestone right before heading for the first game of his last FIFA World Cup.
Ronaldo, who made history on Wednesday, June 17, as the oldest player to participate in the World Cup, shared an emotional birthday wish for his son, who turned 16.
Sharing a never-seen-before picture with his son, who is also part of the Portugal national under-16 football team, on his Instagram story, he wrote in Portuguese, “Congratulations, son! Your father loves you!”
Cristiano Jr. was born on June 17, 2010, in California, and the identity of his mother has never been released.
CR7 takes his responsibility as a father seriously, he previously told HELLO! “Becoming a parent and raising my family is honestly the greatest privilege I've had. I'm enjoying every second of it."
Cristiano is a father of five and is engaged to Georgina Rodríguez. There are rumors that the couple would tie the knot after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Former Real Madrid and Manchester United player welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo via surrogacy in June 2017.
Ronaldo and Georgina, in November 2017, welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Alana. And in 2021, the couple announced they were pregnant with twins.
However, later they shared the heartbreaking news that the baby boy died as they welcomed their daughter Bella Esmeralda.