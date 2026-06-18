Colombia vs Uzbekistan: Atlanta fans pack Doraville restaurant for World Cup thrill

Despite Atlanta not hosting a match on Wednesday, the city’s soccer spirit was electric as fans packed Las Delicias de La Abuela in Doraville for a Colombia versus Uzbekistan World Cup watch party.
Supporters line up hours before the 10:00 p.m. kickoff creating a vibrant atmosphere that underscored the local community’s passion.
Reflecting on the unpredictable nature of the tournament, fan Nataly Fajardo noted, “These little teams are surprising everybody, so we don’t know what to expect.”
Sharing her confidence in the team, she added, “We grew up playing soccer and watching it – it’s our sport – so we’re going to do pretty well.”
The scene outside was equally spirited with vendors selling gear to eager attendees. Juan Concha, who has lived in the US for over two decades, remarked:
“I’ve lived in America for more than 20 years and this is the first time I’ve experienced something like this. At 62, I think it might be my last World Cup here in the USA.”
For co-owner Camilo Leal, the turnout was a testament to the community, stating, “It’s exciting because this is the first Colombian game in the World Cup. Even though it’s a Wednesday and people have to work tomorrow, a lot of people still came out.”