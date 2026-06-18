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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 60 minutes ago
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Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after World Cup draw vs DR Congo

Ronaldo faces backlash after goalless World Cup opener

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 60 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after World Cup draw vs DR Congo
Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after World Cup draw vs DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing intense scrutiny following a lackluster performance during Portugal’s opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against DR Congo in Houston.

The 41-year-old captain appearing in his record-equaling sixth tournament struggled to impact the 1-1 draw, registering only 25 touches – the fewest of any Portugal outfield player who played the full 90 minutes.

Critics were quick to point out the stark contrast between his performance and those of fellow superstars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who both excelled in their respective openers.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton expressed frustration calling the decision to leave the veteran on the field for the full duration “embarrassing” adding, “He’s scared to take him off, the game has passed him by today.”


Despite the pressure, manager Roberto Martinez defended his star emphasizing the necessity of Ronaldo’s presence in the box.

Addressing calls for a substitution, Martinez states, “It makes no sense to get the best goalscorer in world football out in game that you need goals.”

Martinez further clarified the team’s tactical requirement, noting, “The lead attacker needs to be close to the six-yard box and we need to get the ball to him.”

As Portugal looks ahead, debate intensifies over whether the team relies too heavily on their aging icon.

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