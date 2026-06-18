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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
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Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II ports announced for PlayStation

The studio announced that the classic titles will be re-released with full campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies modes included

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II ports announced for PlayStation
Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II ports announced for PlayStation

Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2 are reportedly marking a return to new platforms in July, with development support from Iron Galaxy, as per recent announcements and rumours confirmed by Treyarch.

The studio announced that the classic titles will be re-released with full campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies modes included, enabling players to experience the full original packages.

However, significant details like platform specifics, cross-play support, and progression carryover have yet to be officially confirmed.

There is currently no indication that Xbox or PC will receive new versions, as both games are already available on those platforms through backward compatibility or previous releases.

Earlier reports suggested the ports are likely to be launched on PlayStation 4 and potentially playable on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, although native PS5 variants have not been officially confirmed.

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II ports announced for PlayStation

The remasters are being handled by Iron Galaxy, the studio behind Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, marking a rare move for the Call of Duty franchise that has avoided full re-release in recent years.

Past remaster efforts, including Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2016 and Modern Warfare 2’s campaign in 2020, received mixed reactions from fans, especially over the absence of multiplayer in several variants.

The forthcoming re-releases have sparked excitement among fans, although concerns remain regarding fragmentation of the Call of Duty player base across several games.

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