Jelly Roll reacts to ‘cheating’ claims as he speaks out on Bunnie XO split at NY show

Jelly Roll has finally addressed the swirling rumors that he cheated on Bunnie XO.
Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the Save Me singer filed for divorce from his podcaster wife in Williamson County, Tennessee, last month on May 18, bringing his marriage of nearly 10 years to an end.
Shortly after the news made headlines, rumors began swirling that the American rapper might have cheated on his wife which could have become the reason for their split.
Breaking silence on the cheating speculation and divorce buzz, Jelly Roll, at the Saratoga Springs, New York, stop of his Little ASS Shed Tour Thursday night, June 18, slammed the rumors and revealed that it was not the cause behind their separation.
“This is the only time and the only city I’m gonna speak about this, so break your camera phones out now,” he told the audience, adding, “Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends.”
He noted that Bunnie XO will “probably be the only woman I will ever love the way I loved her” and that “nobody cheated on nobody.”
The All My Life singer then turned attention to Bunnie’s latest Dumb Blonde podcast episode, where she addressed their divorce in an explosive hour-long tell-all interview.
“Every word of it is the truth,” Roll said of his estranged wife telling her side of the story, adding, “That will be my best friend forever. This is the only time I will ever speak about it. Bunnie, I love you, baby.”
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are also planning to have a baby via surrogacy despite their divorce.