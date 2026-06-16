Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 20 minutes ago
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Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing

Snap stocks saw a sharp decline as investors reacted to its expensive new AR glasses launch

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 20 minutes ago
Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing
Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing 

In a significant update, Snap has officially introduced Specs, its first augmented reality glasses designed for the general public, as CEO Evan Spiegel bets that consumers are ready for a future beyond smartphones.

The glasses are more advanced than Snap’s earlier Spectacles products, which are specifically designed to overlay digital content onto the real world through transparent lenses.

While highlighting modern consumers' demands and requirements, Spiegel argued that users are growing tired of constantly looking down at smartphone screens and are looking for some cutting-edge technology.

Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing

He described Specs as a new form of computing that enables shared experiences in the real world instead of isolated screen time.

The recently introduced device consists of an enlarged screen, lighter design, Bluetooth connectivity and nearly four hours of battery life.

Moreover, developers will also be able to build AI-powered experiences using tools from companies including OpenAI and Anthropic.

Snap faces increasing competition from competitors, including Meta and Google, which are also investing heavily in smart glasses.

Several credible analysts cautioned that the premium price could limit adoption, particularly among youth.

Despite greater challenges, Snap thinks that augmented reality can become a game changer and could eventually become the next major computing platform after smartphones.

Snap new AR glasses specs pricing and availability

Snap's recently launched AR is currently available at 2,195 with a refundable $200 deposit, with shipping expected to start by the end of this year across the US, UK, and France.

Snap stock

Snap stock is currently experiencing volatility, as stocks saw a sharp decline as investors reacted to its expensive new AR glasses launch and concerns over a proposed UK ban on social media for under-16s, raising questions regarding growth.

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