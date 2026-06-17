Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Meta AI restructuring chief Emily Dalton Smith departs

The exit follows nearly two months after Meta told employees she would be leading product work to help Meta in the restructing process

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Meta AI restructuring chief Emily Dalton Smith departs
Meta AI restructuring chief Emily Dalton Smith departs

A ​Meta executive leading an essential part of its restructuring around AI agents is leaving the company, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, Emily Dalton Smith, who has ​been with the Facebook owner since 2015, ⁠previously served as a vice president ​of product management and head of product for ​Meta's social media app Threads.

The exit follows nearly two months after Meta told employees she would be leading product work to help Meta in the restructing process as part of a company-wide overhaul to get AI assistants in both its products and its work style.

Meta AI restructuring chief Emily Dalton Smith departs

According to Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, the team under Smith’s leadership was responsible for developing essential AI infrastructure, including interfaces, platform components, memory systems, automations and shared product experiences designed to make AI more useful across the company.

The group also oversaw Metamate, Meta’s primary internal enterprise AI assistant used by the workers.

In her revelation, Smith stated she would continue to stay associated with the company temporarily to assist in the management of the leadership transition and work closely with Bosworth during the handover process.

Google launches Android 17 with range of cutting-edge Gemini-powered features
Google launches Android 17 with range of cutting-edge Gemini-powered features
Is Microsoft Teams down today? Users report widespread disruptions
Is Microsoft Teams down today? Users report widespread disruptions
Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing
Snap stock plummets after launch of AR glasses: Details and pricing
Is Spotify and DoorDash app down? Users experience widespread outage
Is Spotify and DoorDash app down? Users experience widespread outage
SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI
SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI
Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera rumors suggest THESE updates
Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera rumors suggest THESE updates
Meta, YouTube, Snapchat hit back at UK social media ban for under-16s
Meta, YouTube, Snapchat hit back at UK social media ban for under-16s
Meta's Zuckerberg acknowledges errors in AI transformation
Meta's Zuckerberg acknowledges errors in AI transformation
Apple iPhone 18 series release date emerges following WWDC 2026
Apple iPhone 18 series release date emerges following WWDC 2026
Anthropic disables advanced AI models amid security concerns
Anthropic disables advanced AI models amid security concerns
WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users
WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users
SpaceX IPO shatters records, sends Elon Musk into trillionaire territory
SpaceX IPO shatters records, sends Elon Musk into trillionaire territory

Popular News

Cristiano Ronaldo shares emotional post ahead of Portugal 2026 World Cup opener

Cristiano Ronaldo shares emotional post ahead of Portugal 2026 World Cup opener
2 hours ago
Meta AI restructuring chief Emily Dalton Smith departs

Meta AI restructuring chief Emily Dalton Smith departs
2 hours ago
Daveigh Chase dies at 35 as her boyfriend reveals cause of death in emotional statement

Daveigh Chase dies at 35 as her boyfriend reveals cause of death in emotional statement

3 hours ago