Meta AI restructuring chief Emily Dalton Smith departs

A Meta executive leading an essential part of its restructuring around AI agents is leaving the company, according to Reuters.
On Wednesday, Emily Dalton Smith, who has been with the Facebook owner since 2015, previously served as a vice president of product management and head of product for Meta's social media app Threads.
The exit follows nearly two months after Meta told employees she would be leading product work to help Meta in the restructing process as part of a company-wide overhaul to get AI assistants in both its products and its work style.
According to Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, the team under Smith’s leadership was responsible for developing essential AI infrastructure, including interfaces, platform components, memory systems, automations and shared product experiences designed to make AI more useful across the company.
The group also oversaw Metamate, Meta’s primary internal enterprise AI assistant used by the workers.
In her revelation, Smith stated she would continue to stay associated with the company temporarily to assist in the management of the leadership transition and work closely with Bosworth during the handover process.