Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 53 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI

The news comes days after SpaceX debuted the Nasdaq in the biggest initial public offering ever

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 53 minutes ago
SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI
SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI 

In a breakthrough development, SpaceX announced it will acquire the artificial intelligence startup Cursor for $60 billion.

The news comes days after Elon Musk owned space and tech enterprise debuted the Nasdaq in the biggest initial public offering ever.

Cursor built the cutting-edge AI coding feature that assists software developers generate, edit and review code, and the company has seen a massive growth since its founding in 2022. In November, Cursor said it successfully crossed $1 billion in annualized revenue.

Notably, the tech trillionaire merged SpaceX with his AI startup, in the starting of 2026, and the Cursor deal will assist to outdo all the competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic that will provide famous coding features.

SpaceX expects the merger to close during the third quarter of this year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Venture capital firm Thrive Capital holds positions in both SpaceX and Cursor, and the combined equity is reportedly now worth over $10 billion.

SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell recently told CNBC’s Morgan Brennan that the Cursor collaboration “makes a huge amount of sense.”

Shares of SpaceX are up roughly 5% on Tuesday. SpaceX and Cursor did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

On Tuesday, SpaceX stocks are up nearly 5%.

Cursor stock

Cursor does not have a standalone stock or ticker symbol.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera rumors suggest THESE updates
Apple iPhone 18 Pro camera rumors suggest THESE updates
Meta, YouTube, Snapchat hit back at UK social media ban for under-16s
Meta, YouTube, Snapchat hit back at UK social media ban for under-16s
Meta's Zuckerberg acknowledges errors in AI transformation
Meta's Zuckerberg acknowledges errors in AI transformation
Apple iPhone 18 series release date emerges following WWDC 2026
Apple iPhone 18 series release date emerges following WWDC 2026
Anthropic disables advanced AI models amid security concerns
Anthropic disables advanced AI models amid security concerns
WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users
WhatsApp diversifies multi-account support for iPhone users
SpaceX IPO shatters records, sends Elon Musk into trillionaire territory
SpaceX IPO shatters records, sends Elon Musk into trillionaire territory
Are Instagram and Facebook down right now? Meta responds to ongoing outage
Are Instagram and Facebook down right now? Meta responds to ongoing outage
Instagram and facebook down: Users report severe outage worldwide
Instagram and facebook down: Users report severe outage worldwide
SpaceX IPO valuation surges as investor demand soars
SpaceX IPO valuation surges as investor demand soars
WhatsApp gets new iPhone-like message menu on Android
WhatsApp gets new iPhone-like message menu on Android
When is Spacex IPO? Here's everything to know about major financial event
When is Spacex IPO? Here's everything to know about major financial event

Popular News

SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI

SpaceX purchases artificial intelligence startup Cursor AI

53 minutes ago
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall make stylish early entrance at 2026 Royal Ascot
2 hours ago
Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change

Canada suspends ‘lost Canadian’ citizenship certificates after rule change

3 hours ago